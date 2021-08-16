FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Cut by Desjardins (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.93 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

