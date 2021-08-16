FY2024 EPS Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

