FY2024 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.26.

DASH stock opened at $194.79 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $8,792,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,310,000 after buying an additional 233,018 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

