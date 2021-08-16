Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Purchases $10,680.00 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 1,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 500 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $5,510.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,703. Gaia, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Gaia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gaia by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Gaia by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

