Gala Price Tops $0.0185 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $129.34 million and $2.44 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00916719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104313 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

