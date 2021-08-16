Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 15,570 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 610,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

