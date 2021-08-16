Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 3,275 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 24.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 108,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,175,539. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

