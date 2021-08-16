Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $14.48 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.59. 148,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.65. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

