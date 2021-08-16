Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $19.31 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.14. The stock had a trading volume of 207,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

