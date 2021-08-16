Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $21.63 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,049 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 128,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,429. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04.

