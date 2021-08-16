Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.49. 115,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,874. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

