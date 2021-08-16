Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.28. The company had a trading volume of 74,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

