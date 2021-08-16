Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Joseph P. Beck Sells 854 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $3.75 on Monday, reaching $308.62. The company had a trading volume of 456,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $308.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $3,704,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

