Gas Price Reaches $10.29 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $104.20 million and approximately $41.33 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $10.29 or 0.00021760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00157661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.03 or 1.00300604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00919617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.89 or 0.06928709 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

