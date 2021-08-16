GateToken (GT) Trading 14.6% Higher This Week

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $360.63 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00009978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00016419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.29 or 0.00896578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104122 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,221,031 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

