GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $185,114.37 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GATX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.79. 747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,943. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.84.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.