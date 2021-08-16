Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 11.13 ($0.15), with a volume of 6698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on Gemfields Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.84. The company has a market cap of £130.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

