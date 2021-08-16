Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $12,210,750.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00.

Shares of GNK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.64. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $739.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

