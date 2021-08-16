Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.44. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,615,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,425,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $746.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,650 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $3,522,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

