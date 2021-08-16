Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Update

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRXM opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

