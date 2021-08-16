Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Update

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRXM opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About Gene Biotherapeutics
