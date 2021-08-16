General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Increased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

