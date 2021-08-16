Genesis Vision 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $637,760.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $20.84 million and approximately $637,760.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00010141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00911075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00047879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104638 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.