Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact posted sales of $935.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53. Genpact has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

