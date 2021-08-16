Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.815 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years.

GPC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,586. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

