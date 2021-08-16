Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director John R. Holder Purchases 2,000 Shares

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.70. 6,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.