George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.90

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$133.90 and last traded at C$133.85, with a volume of 56978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$132.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WN shares. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$137.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The company has a market cap of C$20.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.35.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. Research analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 8.3303328 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,520.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

