GET Protocol Market Cap Tops $52.02 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.02 million and $1.19 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00009884 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00916719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104313 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.