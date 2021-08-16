Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 171,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,225,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.33.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

