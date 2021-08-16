Gifto Market Cap Achieves $40.32 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $40.32 million and $12.25 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00937008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00110745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

