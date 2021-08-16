Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.41. 18,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

