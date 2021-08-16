Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,888 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $224,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.75. 187,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $5,189,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,443,593 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.