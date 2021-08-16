Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GLAPF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPF remained flat at $$16.87 during trading hours on Monday. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.