GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 31,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

