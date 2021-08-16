Glitch Hits Market Capitalization of $20.76 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $20.76 million and $1.14 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00133933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00158509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,237.43 or 0.99923847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.94 or 0.00916174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00669522 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,269,618 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

