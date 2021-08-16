Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of AASP opened at $1.00 on Monday. Global Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47.

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corp. is a shell company. Its purpose is to seek, investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire an interest in business opportunities presented by persons or firms who or which desire to seek the perceived advantages of a corporation whose securities are registered pursuant to the exchange act.

