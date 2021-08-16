Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of AASP opened at $1.00 on Monday. Global Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47.
About Global Acquisitions
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Global Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.