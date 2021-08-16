Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,686 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.56% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,075,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

