Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GDSI opened at $0.03 on Monday. Global Digital Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

