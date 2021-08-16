Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Down to $19.26

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $18.70. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.