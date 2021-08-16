Global Social Chain Trading Down 6.5% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $62,746.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.12 or 0.00926978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00110504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00047004 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

