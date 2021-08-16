Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 212.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71.

