Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.95 and last traded at $48.53. 277,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 237,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41.

