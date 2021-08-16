GoByte Price Reaches $0.0366 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $350,903.98 and $789.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

