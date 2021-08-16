GoChain Reaches One Day Volume of $6.79 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, GoChain has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $34.88 million and $6.79 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,143,620,015 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,745,037 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

