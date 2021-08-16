Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Shares Down 3.1%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70. 115,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 266,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

