GoldenPyrex Price Tops $0.0541 on Top Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $540,514.26 and $7.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00134357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,223.44 or 0.99983121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.86 or 0.00912505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00666031 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

