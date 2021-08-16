Golem Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $438.80 million and $11.43 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00928916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00110194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

