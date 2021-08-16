Good Works II Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 23rd (NASDAQ:GWIIU)

Good Works II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GWIIU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Good Works II Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Good Works II Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GWIIU stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Good Works II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

