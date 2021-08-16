GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Babak Azad Sells 6,250 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $206,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $412,250.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Babak Azad sold 49,584 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $1,731,473.28.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $2,627,904.30.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $3.61 on Monday, hitting $33.47. 3,037,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a PE ratio of -38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $25,628,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.