Goose Finance (EGG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $287,251.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.12 or 0.00930026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00110548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.