Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 124,228 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,879,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,415,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,667,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,950,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

